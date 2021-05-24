Overview

Dr. Kelly Axsom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Axsom works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.