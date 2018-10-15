See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kelly Baek, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kelly Baek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center

Dr. Baek works at California Fertility Partners in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Fertility Partners
    California Fertility Partners
11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 828-4008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 15, 2018
Really took time to explain things at the outset and make herself available for all of my questions. Definitely competent, intelligent and friendly.
About Dr. Kelly Baek, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1144385212
Education & Certifications

  • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
  • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
  • St Vincent's Medical Center
