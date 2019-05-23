Overview of Dr. Kelly Barth, DO

Dr. Kelly Barth, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Barth works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.