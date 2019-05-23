Dr. Kelly Barth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Barth, DO
Overview of Dr. Kelly Barth, DO
Dr. Kelly Barth, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician!
About Dr. Kelly Barth, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
