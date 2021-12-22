Dr. Beers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Beers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Beers, DO
Dr. Kelly Beers, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beers' Office Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beers?
I am very impressed with Dr. Beers. She shows care and concern for me at every appointment.
About Dr. Kelly Beers, DO
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1134549959
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beers works at
Dr. Beers has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.