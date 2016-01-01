Overview of Dr. Kelly Bennie, MD

Dr. Kelly Bennie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Bennie works at Harpeth Pediatrics in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.