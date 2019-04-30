Dr. Kelly Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Booth, MD
Dr. Kelly Booth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Northeast Womens Health & Obstetrics1054 Burrage Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 439-3770
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-7800
Northeast Womens Health and Obstetrics2101 Shiloh Church Rd Ste 202, Davidson, NC 28036 Directions (704) 403-7800
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My first visit with Dr. Booth was excellent. She was kind and patient, took her time with me answering all of my questions and has an excellent bedside manner. I'd recommend her to anyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.