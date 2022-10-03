Overview of Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD

Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boudreaux works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in New Roads, LA and Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.