Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD
Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boudreaux works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boudreaux's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
-
2
New Roads Office230 Roberts Dr, New Roads, LA 70760 Directions (225) 766-8100
-
3
Livingston Office5000 Odonavan Blvd # 412, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 766-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boudreaux?
Dr. Boudreaux is a good listener and he gives the highest concern and care for his patients. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205983194
Education & Certifications
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudreaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boudreaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boudreaux works at
Dr. Boudreaux has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boudreaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.