Dr. Kelly Boussert, MD
Dr. Kelly Boussert, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Advanced Pain Institute42131 Veterans Ave # 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 345-7246
Advanced Pain Institute1234 Del Este Ave Ste 101, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (985) 345-7246
Advanced Surgical Concept9118 Bluebonnet Centre Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 368-2300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Kelly Boussert was extremely patient, compassionate and helpful. I highly recommend her to any one suffering especially with back pain. I definitely will see her again.
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Boussert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boussert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boussert has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boussert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boussert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boussert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boussert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boussert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.