Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Locations
Bluegrass Family Allergy, Owensboro KY2200 E Parrish Ave Ste 101, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 228-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This lady & her staff are beyond amazing. Helpful, listens, goes above & beyond to help. I'm grateful for Dr Brauer & her staff!!!!
About Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD
Education & Certifications
- Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- University of South Florida
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
Dr. Brauer works at
