Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD
Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bridges works at
Dr. Bridges' Office Locations
Neuroscience Associates - Boise6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 448-7312Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bridges operated on me after a laminectomy that I had 10 years ago. She had to undo the hardware from that surgery and clean up a lot of scar tissue. She corrected the situation and performed a fusion on L4, L5, & OS. After 8 weeks, I'm recovering better than I expected and am in really good shape. Dr. Bridges and her entire staff are very supportive and responsive at all times. I would highly recommend Dr. Bridges to anyone.
About Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1871883660
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges works at
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
