Dr. Kelly Bumpus, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kelly Bumpus, DPM
Dr. Kelly Bumpus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Bumpus' Office Locations
Knoxville Footcare1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C480, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5700
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took my 10 year old granddaughter to see her for an ingrown toenail. She was fantastic! Eased her fears and was just delightful! Very knowledgeable! Took excellent care of her. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Kelly Bumpus, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
