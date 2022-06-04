Dr. Kelly Buoniconti, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buoniconti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Buoniconti, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Buoniconti, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Canyon Springs Family Dental26112 Overlook Pkwy Ste 1108, San Antonio, TX 78260 Directions (210) 571-7190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient at Dr. Buoniconti's dental office for well over four years. She and her professional team have not only continuously set a high standard for excellence in dental expertise (reactive AND proactive), but have also done so with genuine customer care. In sum: Highly recommended local office with world-class service!
About Dr. Kelly Buoniconti, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1164880787
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buoniconti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buoniconti accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buoniconti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buoniconti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buoniconti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buoniconti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buoniconti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buoniconti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.