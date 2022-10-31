Overview of Dr. Kelly Burdge, MD

Dr. Kelly Burdge, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Burdge works at North Shore Physicians Group in Danvers, MA with other offices in Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.