Dr. Burkert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Burkert, MD
Dr. Kelly Burkert, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.
Dr. Burkert works at
Dermatology LTD101 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had an 0830 appointment this morning and was not seen until 0905. I felt Dr. Burkert gave me a quick body scan compared to the one she gave me last year. When I mentioned to the receptionist that I had to wait 35 minutes to be seen, her reply was "that's not bad - sometimes it's an hour wait." I feel Dr. Burkert is a good physician but my time is important, too so I will need to explore other options.
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Dr. Burkert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burkert speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkert.
