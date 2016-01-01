See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD

Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Campbell works at Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas
    4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-3314
  2. 2
    Mindful Austin Therapy
    2525 Wallingwood Dr Bldg 800, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 729-1167

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1205240611
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

