Overview of Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD

Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Hosp Mich



Dr. Campbell works at Modern OB/GYN in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.