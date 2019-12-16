Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casperson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD
Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Casperson works at
Dr. Casperson's Office Locations
Pacific Northwest Urology Specialists Pllc3232 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 733-7687Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Casperson and her staff. They take excellent care of me.
About Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992828743
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Urology
