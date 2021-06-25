Overview of Dr. Kelly Chaney, DO

Dr. Kelly Chaney, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Chaney works at Robinson Ob Gyn in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bridgeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.