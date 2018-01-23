Dr. Kelly Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
-
1
Gi Liver Diagnostics LLC829 57th St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 871-2511
-
2
Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 871-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
Dr Chin has been my Gatro doc for years! he is such a kind considerate doctor, he takes his time with you ( that"s why I don't mind the wait) When he does a procedure on me he knows I am always nervous but he always makes sure i'm ok and calm before he does anything.. he reads my results in full to me and explains everything and gives advice he does what it takes to make sure your condition is treated does'nt sugar coat anything, ..I feel like i'm at home with him. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Kelly Chin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1922028067
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Gastritis, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.