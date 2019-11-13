Overview of Dr. Kelly Chun, MD

Dr. Kelly Chun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Chun works at Williamsburg Psychiatric Medicine, Williamsburg VA in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.