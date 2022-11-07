Overview of Dr. Kelly Chung, MD

Dr. Kelly Chung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at EyeHealth Northwest Surgery Centers in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.