Dr. Kelly Chung, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Chung, MD

Dr. Kelly Chung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at EyeHealth Northwest Surgery Centers in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Surgery Center
    13240 SW Pacific Hwy, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 639-6571
  2. 2
    EyeHealth Northwest- St. Vincent Medical Center
    9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 961, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 292-0848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Nov 07, 2022
    Two cataract surgeries. Excellent experience and excellent results.
    Jan LaRocca — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly Chung, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760418743
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health & Science University
    • Legacy Emanuel Med Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at EyeHealth Northwest Surgery Centers in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

