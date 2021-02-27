Overview of Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD

Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Clinch works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.