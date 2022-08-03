Dr. Kelly Clouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Clouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Clouse, MD
Dr. Kelly Clouse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Clouse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clouse's Office Locations
-
1
Tallahassee Memorial Behavioral Health Center1616 Physicians Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5100
-
2
Orange Park Behavioral Health Outpatient2021 Professional Center Dr Ste 101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 213-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clouse?
I was his patient for a number of years in Tallahassee. I no longer live there. Without him I have been floundering. He gave me hope. Do not have any now.
About Dr. Kelly Clouse, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932104288
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clouse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clouse works at
Dr. Clouse has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.