Overview of Dr. Kelly Cole, MD

Dr. Kelly Cole, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Harrison Memorial Hospital and St. Claire HealthCare.



Dr. Cole works at Arthritis Center Of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.