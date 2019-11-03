Dr. Kelly Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Conner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Conner, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Cinco Ranch Dermatology PA2643 Commercial Center Blvd Ste B360, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 891-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conner and her staff are wonderful. I have sun damaged skin, that requires careful monitoring and treatment. My exams have always been very thorough, head to toe, looking for precancerous growths. My problem spots were quickly treated in the office and/or with prescribed medication. I highly recommend this dermatologist.
About Dr. Kelly Conner, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801039722
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M U
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conner works at
Dr. Conner has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.