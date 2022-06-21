Dr. Kelly Currie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Currie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Currie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Currie, MD
Dr. Kelly Currie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Currie's Office Locations
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 362-7388
Christian Hospital Northeast11133 Dunn Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5744
St. Louis Neurological Institute Inc.11155 Dunn Rd Ste 202N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 362-7388
Campus Box 8015660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7388
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The procedure went well l was very pleased Job well done Dr Currie ????
About Dr. Kelly Currie, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1518121094
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
