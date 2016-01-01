Dr. Kelly Cushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Cushing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Cushing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Cushing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-7321
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cushing?
About Dr. Kelly Cushing, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942521323
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cushing accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cushing works at
Dr. Cushing has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cushing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cushing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cushing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.