Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD is a Phlebologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Locations
O'Donnell Vein and Laser166 Defense Hwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 601-4935Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
O'Donnell Vein & Laser499 Idlewild Ave Ste 101, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (443) 601-4934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the front desk staff (Haley), to the ultrasound scanner (angela), to the nurse (alice), to the Doctor (Dr. O'Donnell), I had an incredible experience at my first appointment. I felt well informed about my veins and potential procedures. I really feel that the collective experience level of the providers and the kind nature of the staff shows.
About Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD
- Phlebology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1619997772
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Hosp of Cleveland
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Phlebology
