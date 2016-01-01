Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Fan, MD
Dr. Kelly Fan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8862
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Fan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1366889883
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla

- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
