Dr. Kelly Favre, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (124)
Map Pin Small Green Valley, AZ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Favre, MD

Dr. Kelly Favre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Favre works at Southwestern Surgery Associates, LTD in Green Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Favre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Surgery Associates, LTD
    1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 115, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-5845
  2. 2
    Southwestern Surgery Associates, Ltd
    1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 2, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-5845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Excellent care excellent surgeon 10 stars
    Rita Mcwaters — Dec 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kelly Favre, MD
    About Dr. Kelly Favre, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801831201
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Az Health Scis Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Favre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Favre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Favre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Favre has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Favre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.