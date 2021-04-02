See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (26)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Finan works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Baton Rouge Colon Rectal Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Baton Rouge Colon Rectal Associates
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 206, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-1156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Finan is amazing. I had a recent colonoscopy performed with no anesthesia, at my request. Unlike many physicians, Dr. Finan listened to why I chose to do it that way (I wanted to be alert and watch the procedure as she was doing it), and she was fine with it. The procedure went extremely well, even though there was a little discomfort as the scope was rounding one of the sharp turns in my colon. She explained everything as we watched to procedure on the screen, and made sure that I was comfortable throughout. I almost feel guilty saying that Dr. Finan almost made it fun, but I almost felt that I could have done a cartwheel when the procedure was over. The staff at Women's Hospital was also amazing! I highly recommend Dr. Finan to anyone looking for a compassionate, knowledgeable, patient friendly colorectal surgeon. She and her staff are the best!
    Dr. M — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD
    About Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1295940559
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
