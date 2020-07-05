Overview

Dr. Kelly Fluharty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fluharty works at Mid Ohio Valley Medical Group in Vienna, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.