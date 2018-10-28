Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD
Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Fontana works at
Dr. Fontana's Office Locations
Royal Palm Concierge Medicine1585 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 2, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 451-3143Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love her!!!!
About Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Ctr Wayne State U
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontana accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.