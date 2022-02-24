See All Neurosurgeons in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Kelly Foote, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (13)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Foote, MD

Dr. Kelly Foote, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Foote works at UF Health Kidney Transplant - Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health
    1600 SW Archer Rd Fl 1, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-9400
  2. 2
    UF Health Neuromedicine - Fixel Institute
    3009 SW Williston Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 294-5400
  3. 3
    University of Florida Heart & Vascular H
    1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 733-0111
  4. 4
    UF Center for Movement Disorders and Neurorestoration
    3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-7002
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kelly Foote, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336194380
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Postgraduate Program In Clinical Investigation (Nih/Uf)|Deep Brain Stimulation, Universit? Joseph Fourier, Grenoble France|Movement Disorders Neurology, Emory University, Atlanta|Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery/Radiosurgery, Univers
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida Department of Neurological Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery, University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foote works at UF Health Kidney Transplant - Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Foote’s profile.

    Dr. Foote has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.

