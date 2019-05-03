See All Oncologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Kelly Foster, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Foster, MD

Dr. Kelly Foster, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Grayslake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glenview Outpatient Care Center
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
  3. 3
    Pavilion A
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 1297, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2019
    I'd HIGHLY recommend Dr. Foster for your care. As a retired nurse and with an surprisingly unexpected diagnosis of ET, Dr. Foster is navigating me through my 1st stages of dealing with my disease with great care and expertise. I'm much more comfortable now and very grateful to her-I would HIGHLY recommend her for your care without a doubt-thank you Dr. Foster and staff.
    Diana Pulvirenti in Chicago, IL — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Kelly Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346534674
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Residency
    • Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

