Dr. Kelly Mero Francis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
- 1 18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 350-7258
- 2 12462 Putnam St Ste 500C, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5444
When I was given a list of general surgeons at Memorial Care so that I have to get my gallbladder removed I asked one of my friends who was a nurse at the facility who she would see. She said Kelly France's. I then asked a friend who is the head of one of the Department's at Memorial Care and he also said Kelly Francis. Dr. Francis exceeded All my expectations. She was one of those rare Physicians who is excellent at her field while maintaining amazing bedside manner. She's kind friendly and very good at what she does. My recovery time with minimal and she walked me through everything that I should expect. having worked in the medical field for decades general surgeons are known for in and out procedures where they staple your incisions for expediency. Dr. Frances obviously took her time. My incision marks are almost completely gone. Obviously as a patient you want procedure to go well and be successful but you don't necessarily want a reminder of the surgery every time you undress.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Mero Francis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mero Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mero Francis speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mero Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mero Francis.
