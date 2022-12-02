Dr. Kelly Gallina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Gallina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Gallina, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Adena Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste G50, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-8580
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Have been going to Dr. Gallina for years. Experienced, professional, thorough. I trust her expertise. Can't imagine going anywhere else!
About Dr. Kelly Gallina, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578779526
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Gallina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gallina works at
Dr. Gallina has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallina.
