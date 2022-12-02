Overview

Dr. Kelly Gallina, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gallina works at Adena Dermatology in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.