Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara|Universidad State Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 340, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 828-4955Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilmore and her staff are above expectations. This is so rare for this day and time. I Highly recommend Dr. Gilmore.
About Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962697417
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Sound Shore Medical Center|Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara|Universidad State Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmore-Lynch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmore-Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore-Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmore-Lynch has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore-Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilmore-Lynch speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore-Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore-Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore-Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore-Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.