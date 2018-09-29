Dr. Kelly Gomez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Gomez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kelly Gomez, DPM
Dr. Kelly Gomez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Foot and Ankle Clinic777 N 500 W Ste 103, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (801) 375-6677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gomez is very knowledgeable and is a person who is easy to talk to. To me, those two things are so important. He has figured out several of my foot problems over the years and has been able to treat them successfully. I would definitely recommend Dr. Gomez for anyone in need of a great podiatrist!
About Dr. Kelly Gomez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821021957
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
