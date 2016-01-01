Overview

Dr. Kelly Grossman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Grossman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Salem, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.