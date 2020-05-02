Dr. Kelly Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Hayes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Kane and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
-
1
Flagship Cvts120 E 2nd St, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5052
-
2
University Nuclear Medicine Inc12 Center St Ste 4, Fredonia, NY 14063 Directions (716) 672-8790
-
3
Associated Clinical Laboratories104 E 2nd St, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Kane
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Had a cardio inversion Friday May 1st dr. Hayes was wonderful and so is her cardiac nurse it was done about 7:30 a.m.
About Dr. Kelly Hayes, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235133281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.