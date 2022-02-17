Overview of Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD

Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



Dr. Hiatt works at Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Chronic Sinusitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.