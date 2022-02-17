Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD
Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Hiatt's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC11725 Illinois St Ste 445, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-7059
Putnam Womens Healthcare1542 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive and was able to identify the problem quickly. Treated and have been symptom free since.
About Dr. Kelly Hiatt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiatt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiatt has seen patients for Tinnitus, Chronic Sinusitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.