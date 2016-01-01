Dr. Kelly Unkrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unkrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Unkrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Unkrich, MD
Dr. Kelly Unkrich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Unkrich's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Unkrich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1902199508
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
