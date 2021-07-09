Dr. Holtkamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD
Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Holtkamp works at
Dr. Holtkamp's Office Locations
OrthoIllinois650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I would recommend the doctor to family & friends. I am always well taken care of when I see Dr. Holtkamp. You're lucky to have her. Marie Spade.
About Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin-St Marys Hosp
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northern Illinois University
