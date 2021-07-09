See All Hand Surgeons in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (136)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD

Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Holtkamp works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Holtkamp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIllinois
    650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • The Alliance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holtkamp?

    Jul 09, 2021
    Yes I would recommend the doctor to family & friends. I am always well taken care of when I see Dr. Holtkamp. You're lucky to have her. Marie Spade.
    Marie Spade — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holtkamp to family and friends

    Dr. Holtkamp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holtkamp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD.

    About Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386625580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin-St Marys Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holtkamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holtkamp works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Holtkamp’s profile.

    Dr. Holtkamp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtkamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.