Overview of Dr. Kelly Hyde, MD

Dr. Kelly Hyde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Hyde works at Hendrick Clinic - General Surgery in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.