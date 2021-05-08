Dr. Joy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Joy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Joy, MD
Dr. Kelly Joy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Joy's Office Locations
- 1 8631 W 3rd St Ste 830, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1224
-
2
Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 385-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joy?
I have found Dr. Joy to be exceptionally competent and compassionate. She treated me when I experienced a miscarriage and is now providing care during a subsequent pregnancy. Her bedside manner is excellent, she is responsive, and listens well. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kelly Joy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942656319
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.