Overview of Dr. Kelly Kay, DO

Dr. Kelly Kay, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Kay works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.