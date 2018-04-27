See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Clinical Neurophysiology
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Kay, DO

Dr. Kelly Kay, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Kay works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology
    3471 5th Ave Ste 810, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-4920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Concussion
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Concussion Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 27, 2018
    Dr. Kay was very thourough in finding out what my condition was , She is an upfront kind of doctor , some people may mistake this for rudeness, she is not, she just cuts to the chase , I found her to be honest and helpful
    Melody — Apr 27, 2018
    About Dr. Kelly Kay, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053545061
    Education & Certifications

    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Kay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kay works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kay’s profile.

    Dr. Kay has seen patients for Concussion and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

