Dr. Kelly Kilcoyne, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Kilcoyne, MD

Dr. Kelly Kilcoyne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univeristy of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Kilcoyne works at WALTER REED NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kilcoyne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United States Army
    8901 ROCKVILLE PIKE, Bethesda, MD 20889 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 319-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    22 year old Marine dealing with shoulder pain. Dr. Kilcoyne preformed a Bicep Tendonitis Surgery. A year after the surgery I am able to preform my duties and pass the required physical tests
    About Dr. Kelly Kilcoyne, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    NPI Number
    • 1467650077
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Johns Hopkins University
    Residency
    • Orthopedics, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Internship
    • Orthopedics, Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy of Maryland School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Kilcoyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilcoyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilcoyne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilcoyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilcoyne works at WALTER REED NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kilcoyne’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilcoyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilcoyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilcoyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilcoyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

