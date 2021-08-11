Dr. Kelly Klinker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Klinker, MD
Dr. Kelly Klinker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5300
Parkview Hospital Inc.2200 Randallia Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-4000
Ppg - Pediatric Cardiology Carnegie Blvd8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 500, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 489-8898
Heartsmart Ct Scan-parkview Outpatient Center11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-9085
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Dr. Klinker has the rare combination of skill, experience, thoughtfulness backed by extensive intelligence and training, and compassion. I feel so fortunate to have her leading the team through my recent cancer diagnosis, staging, and total proctocolectomy using a robotic approach. Without being overly dramatic, Dr. Klinker saved my life. I am a picky consumer of healthcare being a nurse practitioner and PhD prepared researcher. She is top-notch and I would highly recommend her to you.
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Klinker has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klinker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
