Dr. Kelly Klinker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Klinker works at Parkview Physicians Group colorectal surgery in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.