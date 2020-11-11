Overview of Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD

Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Kogut works at Pediatric Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.