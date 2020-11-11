Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD
Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Kogut's Office Locations
Pediatric Surgery Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 757-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son was delivered prematurely at 27 weeks at Summerlin hospital. This was not apart of my birth plan at all and on top of that it was The day after Christmas. After delivering my son via c section. I got extremely sick in the hospital. After discharging myself because medical staff could not diagnose what was wrongs I went home without a baby. My son weight 1 pound 12 ounces. After being in the hospital for 3 weeks Dr Kolgut diagnosed my son with NEC a rare diesel that effects premature babies. i wont lie when she explained this to me she scared the living crap out of me. i am a first time mom who had complications and now shes is telling me my child could die if she did not perform surgery. i trusted her judgment. and it was the best decision i could have ever made. my son is a healthy 10 months has never been sick and is active as can be. I can never repay Dr Kolgut for saving my sons life after a previous miscarriage. Thank you. you're much appreciated.
About Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1881694719
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Lebonheur Childrens Medical Center
- University of Rochester - Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester - Strong Memorial Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogut has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogut.
