Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Kogut works at Pediatric Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kogut's Office Locations

    Pediatric Surgery Associates
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 (702) 757-1960

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 11, 2020
    My son was delivered prematurely at 27 weeks at Summerlin hospital. This was not apart of my birth plan at all and on top of that it was The day after Christmas. After delivering my son via c section. I got extremely sick in the hospital. After discharging myself because medical staff could not diagnose what was wrongs I went home without a baby. My son weight 1 pound 12 ounces. After being in the hospital for 3 weeks Dr Kolgut diagnosed my son with NEC a rare diesel that effects premature babies. i wont lie when she explained this to me she scared the living crap out of me. i am a first time mom who had complications and now shes is telling me my child could die if she did not perform surgery. i trusted her judgment. and it was the best decision i could have ever made. my son is a healthy 10 months has never been sick and is active as can be. I can never repay Dr Kolgut for saving my sons life after a previous miscarriage. Thank you. you're much appreciated.
    Paris McCoy (coti Franklin) — Nov 11, 2020
    Pediatric Surgery
    English
    1881694719
    University of Tennessee - Lebonheur Childrens Medical Center
    University of Rochester - Strong Memorial Hospital
    University of Rochester - Strong Memorial Hospital
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Dr. Kelly Kogut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kogut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kogut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kogut works at Pediatric Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kogut’s profile.

    Dr. Kogut has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

